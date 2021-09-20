10-month-old saved from choking inside Irmo restaurant

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – A simple device many people have never heard of saved an unconscious 10-month-old who had choked on a piece of pancake.

Jon and Jayne Koehler were at Eggs Up Grill in Irmo when their son Gabriel began to severely choke. Seconds passed and a chilling realization of helplessness swept over the mother and father.

A room full of people all stopped, their focus no longer on their food; several rushed in to help. A nurse, a CPR instructor all tried to help but the minutes went by and Gabriel lost consciousness.

Had it not been for Major Hillard and his family who had a simple device collecting dust in their car that day, Gabriel’s parents know he may not still be here.

That device is called the LifeVac.

Jon Koehler made a public post on Facebook thanking everyone involved.