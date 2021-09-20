Local Living: Richland Two hosting career fair for bus drivers, Coffee with a Cop in Lexington and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Richland School District Two is hosting a career fair for bus drivers this weekend. They’re offering a starting salary of $16.36 an hour, as well as a sign on and performance bonuses, health and dental benefits and retirement plans. The career fair is this Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. It’ll be held at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation location on Fashion Drive. You must be 21 years or older to apply, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check.

Coffee lovers alike can join Lexington Police Officers at the Icehouse Amphitheater for the “Coffee with a Cop” event this Saturday. You can get a free cup of joe with an officer, as well as a free safety check for your child’s car seat. The public event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The latest movie to hit HBO Max and the box office this weekend was “Cry Macho,” a western drama film directed, produced by and starring Clint Eastwood, based on the 1975 novel. ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron shares his take in this Monday Movie Review at 5.