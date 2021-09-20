Midlands Non-Profit raising money for family of fallen officer

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–You have a chance to help the family of a South Carolina police officer killed in the line of duty.

Serve and Connect, a local non profit which works to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve, is raising money for Lake City police officer John Stewart.

Stewart, a 20 year law enforcement veteran, was killed in an accident last week on Matthews Rd. in Lake City.

If you would like to donate click here.