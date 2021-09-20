Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office looking for individuals connected to double murder on Coleman Avenue

1/3 OCSO POI Sketch 0920 OCSO looking for individuals involved in shooting on Coleman Avenue. Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 OCSO POI 0920 2 OCSO looking for individuals involved in shooting on Coleman Avenue. Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 OCSO POI 0920 OCSO looking for individuals involved in shooting on Coleman Avenue. Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County deputies are searching for multiple individuals connected to a double murder last week. Authorities released a sketch of one of the shooters and other pictures of potential suspects.

According to investigators, a vehicle with four women inside was cut off by an SUV on Coleman Avenue on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. Officials say two suspects then got out of the other car and shot at the victim’s Honda, killing two women and injuring one.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Henry Zeigler’s arrest. The sheriff says the warrant is for obstruction of justice. Investigators say Zeigler fled when they confronted him Thursday, after developing information that he had knowledge of the shooters.

“We’re asking that if you know where Henry Ziegler is located, the name of the person of interest or the name of the individual represented in the composite sketch, we need to hear from you,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.