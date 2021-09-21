Prisma Health launching free flu shot campaign in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is urging you to get your flu shot. Officials say they will launch a free flu vaccination campaign in October. The free flu shots will be available in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in this latest surge, it’s more important than ever to get your flu vaccination,” said Vince Ford, senior vice president of community health services. “I know we are asking a lot by encouraging everyone eligible to be vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, but these vaccines are life-saving and at the very least can reduce the severity of illness.”

Officials say the shots will be administered in a drive through format, with the exception of the Prisma Health Richland location, where shots will be given out in the lobby.

Officials with Prisma released the following schedule of free flu vaccine events:

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lower Richland High School

2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061

Columbia International University

7435 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dent Middle School

2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Sumter High School

2580 McCray’s Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154 (Enter through gate 1)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Dreher High School

3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205

Crossroads Intermediate School

6949 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29212

Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

St. Andrews Middle School

1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC 29210

Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2I2)

765 Fashion Dr., Columbia, SC 29229

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot)

2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia, SC 29204

Webber Elementary School

140 Webber School Rd., Eastover, SC 29044

Soda City Market

1300-1600 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201

Additionally, officials say you can get your flu shot at Prisma Health Richland Hospital (9 Medical Park building on Richland Medical Park Drive) every Wednesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. from October 6-28.