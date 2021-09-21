SCSO: Elgin man accused of taking money from a safe at a business on Broad Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Elgin is accused of taking money from a safe at a Broad Street business. Investigators say 27-year-old Darren Walker is accused of taking approximately $1,500 from the safe on July 21.

Authorities say Walker is charged with brach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less. Officials say he was arrested on September 17 and released the same day.