SCSO: Wedgefield man charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a Wedgefield man is accused of shooting into a home on Hidden Oaks Drive. Deputies say 25-year-old Quincy Jerrod Carter Jr. was arrested on September 17 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Carter Jr Quincy

Quincy Carter Jr.
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators, Carter is accused of firing into the victim’s home on August 21.

Deputies say Carter was released on the same day as his arrest, and his bond was set at $5,000.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts