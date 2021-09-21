SCSO: Wedgefield man charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a Wedgefield man is accused of shooting into a home on Hidden Oaks Drive. Deputies say 25-year-old Quincy Jerrod Carter Jr. was arrested on September 17 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

According to investigators, Carter is accused of firing into the victim’s home on August 21.

Deputies say Carter was released on the same day as his arrest, and his bond was set at $5,000.