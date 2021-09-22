Orangeburg County deputies investigating break in at nail spa on St. Matthews Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break in at a business on St. Matthews Road earlier this month.

“Two individuals forced their way into this business causing extensive monetary damage and left with nothing to show for it,” he said. “Fortunately, this business has a multitude of cameras in place that caught footage of them.”

On September 2, investigators say two males broke into Zone Nails and Spa. Deputies say surveillance video shows the two damaging equipment as they move throughout the business.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.