Columbia PD on scene as man barricades himself in building on Duncan Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: CPD says the call for service is over, with no injuries. Police say the man will be taken to a hospital by EMS.

ORIGINAL POST

The Columbia Police Department says officers are on the 3800 block of Duncan Street, where a man in a mental crisis barricaded himself in a building. Officers say he is threatening to harm himself and others, but they say there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the 3800 block of Duncan Street. A man in mental crisis has barricaded himself inside an out building & is threatening to harm himself & others. No one else is inside the building. Our crisis negotiators are on scene as well as mental health experts. pic.twitter.com/HNjBNm9Ew4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 23, 2021

Officials say no one else is in the building. They say crisis negotiators and mental health experts are on the scene.

Police say this is an isolated incident.