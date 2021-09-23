SLED: Murdaugh death investigations uncover other potential crimes

Colleton, Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for SLED says during the course of the investigations into the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the wife and son of attorney Alex Murdaugh, agents uncovered other potential crimes that warrant further investigation.

SLED Director Mark Keel released a statement on the investigations, “SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us. I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases.”

Low Country attorney Alex Murdaugh is currently facing charges in Hampton Co. for an alleged insurance fraud scheme wherein investigators say he hired someone to shoot him in the head so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh is also facing lawsuits in connection with the death of his housekeeper in 2018 and a fatal boating accident involving his son Paul in 2019.