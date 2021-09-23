The Home Depot expanding operations throughout the state, 23 jobs coming to Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Home Depot is expanding its supply chain operations throughout the state. Officials say the combined expansion will create almost 100 jobs, including 23 in Lexington County.

The Home Depot says it will expand supply chain and distribution operations in Lexington, Charleston, Greenville and Jasper counties. Officials say this will help the company meet growing demands and allow for faster delivery in the region.

Officials say an additional facility will be added on Bistline Drive in Cayce.

“Lexington County Council is pleased to partner with The Home Depot on their announcement of expanding operations in Lexington County. Lexington County congratulates The Home Depot on their continued success and company growth in the community. We consider their expansion a great compliment to Lexington’s business climate with low taxes, available workforce and excellent quality of life,” said Lexington County Council Chairman and Central SC Alliance Board Member M. Todd Cullum.

Those interested in working with Home Depot should visit careers.homedepot.com/career-areas/warehouse-jobs/.