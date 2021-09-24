Get free admission and a stuffed animal by getting vaccinated at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are hoping people will go wild for their latest vaccine event. Saturday, anyone aged 12 and over can get their free COVID-19 vaccine at the Riverbanks Zoo.

Everyone who does so will get free admission into the zoo Saturday and a free stuffed animal.

The vaccine event will last from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.