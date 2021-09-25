NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Clemson 27-21

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to end this one, sending the Wolfpack sprinting in from the sideline followed immediately by red-clad fans pouring onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter — who made a twisting adjustment to the back-shoulder throw and got both knees down inside the back right corner of the end zone for the lead to start the second OT.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) controlled play most of the way, nearly doubling Clemson in total offense through regulation while converting more than half of its third-down chances to stay on the field. The Wolfpack also won despite a penalty-filled day and three missed field goals from normally reliable kicker Christopher Dunn, including him pulling a 39-yarder to end regulation wide left and give the Tigers another shot.

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to extend their streak of making every year of the playoff. It also is a big setback in the Atlantic Division for the six-time league champions, while injuries mounted with linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley being knocked from the game.