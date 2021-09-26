Columbia Police investigating pedestrian death

According to Police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Assembly Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

According to Police, a driver was traveling in the southbound lane (lane 4) of Assembly Street. The male pedestrian stepped off the curb on the eastbound side and outside of an available crosswalk when he was injured. The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing at the time, say police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.