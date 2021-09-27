AG Wilson: Orangeburg County man sentenced after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, an Orangeburg County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

The attorney general says Kyle Teran plead guilty to one county of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and one county of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say they were dispatched to a residence on February 10, 2019, for a potential sexual assault. Investigators say Teran sexually assaulted a three-year-old child the night before, and he photographed sexually explicit images of the child as well. Upon reviewing his cell phone, authorities learned that those images were shared with another person through a social media app.

Investigators say Teran admitted to touching the child inappropriately and sharing the pictures after being read his Miranda rights.

Authorities say they found 650 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Teran’s laptop and cell phone.

According to officials, Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge and 10 years for the sexual exploitation of a minor charge. The sentences are set to run concurrently, so he will serve 12 years. Upon release, authorities say Teran must register as a sex offender and subject to GPS monitoring for his lifetime.