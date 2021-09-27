Cayce DPS: Man charged with murder in connection with body found in Northland Drive home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety says a man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found in a home on the 1600 block of Northland Drive on Sunday.

Authorities say Kendall Lamond Moody is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Heather Renee Jordan.

“Our officers were very thorough in processing evidence during the investigation. We were able to quickly arrest Kendall Lamont Moody thanks to their diligence and commitment to public safety. A lot of outstanding investigative work occurred yesterday to lead to these charges. The Cayce Department of Public Safety will continue to work to ensure that justice is served for the death of Heather Renee Jordan,” said Cayce DPS Director Bryon Snellgrove.