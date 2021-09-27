Public comment wanted on I-26 widening, I-95 exit upgrades

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina transportation officials want to hear from the public about a project to widen part of Interstate 26 and improve one of the state’s key interchanges.

The state is spending $19 million on preliminary engineering work to widen 22 miles (35 kilometers) of I-26 in Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The project also will modernize I-26′s interchange with Interstate 95. The tight, curving offramps often cause backups.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is accepting comments about the project until Oct. 10 on its website.

The project from Exit 165 to Exit 187 on I-26 will also improve interchanges and take other steps to make the highway safer.

It is also part of a bigger plan to have three lanes in each direction on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia by the end of the decade.