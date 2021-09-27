Richland School District Two Board want to repeal budget proviso

The board will meet Tuesday September 28, 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District Two board members will consider calling on state legislators to repeal a controversial budget proviso.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, according to its agenda the board will vote on a resolution urging the General Assembly to repeal budget proviso 1.108.

That’s controversial proviso that prohibits school districts in South Carolina from using state funds to enforce a mask mandate. The meeting takes place Tuesday night at 6:30pm.