SCHP: Pedestrian struck and killed trying to cross US-321

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sunday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a person was struck and killed while crossing US 321 near Lexington Avenue in Orangeburg.

Troopers say a 2017 Mercedes was traveling south on US-321 at 8:05 p.m., and the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway when they were hit. Authorities say they were transported to a hospital where they passed away due to their injuries.

No word on whether any charges will be filed.