Consumer News: Ford issues recall for some Mustang Mach-E vehicles, Krispy Kreme adding new item for a limited time

CNN- A recall is being issued tonight for some 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles. Ford Motor Company says the windshields may not have been bonded properly, and they could separate from the car during a crash. Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall. At the same time, more than 13,000 Mach-E’s are also recalled for similar bonding concerns with its glass sunroof. Owners are advised to visit their dealers for a free re-installation.

Krispy Kreme is spicing up its holiday donut selection with some cinnamon. The donut shop is adding cinnamon rolls to its menu for a limited time. Fans of sticky buns can get them prepared the traditional way, or topped with some Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal. ABC Columbia reached out to Krispy Kreme stores in the Midlands and they say will be participating in the limited time offer.