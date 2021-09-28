DHEC urging pet owners to keep up with vaccinations, offer advice on World Rabies Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday marks World Rabies Day, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is giving out tips of what you should do if you come in contact with a rabid animal. The theme of this year’s World Rabies Day is “Rabies: Facts, Not Fear,” which officials say focuses on spreading facts and not fear about rabies through misinformation.

If you see a wild animal acting tame or a tame animal acting wild, officials says this could be a sign of rabies.

DHEC wants to remind pet owners to keep up to date with your pet’s vaccinations

“Keeping your pets current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. “It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and pets from this fatal disease. Rabies is spread when saliva or neural tissue contacts open wounds or areas such as eyes, nose, or mouth of a person or pet.”

If you are bitten by an animal you believe may be rabid, immediately wash the area with soap and water and seek medical attention. You should also report the incident to your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.). Outside of these hours, call 888-847-0902.

For more information about rabies from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies.