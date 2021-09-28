Federal Court rules against SC ban on mask mandates in schools

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the American Civil Liberties Union Tuesday a federal district court granted a request to block South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

A spokesperson for the organization says the court ruled that the state’s budget provision prohibiting schools from imposing mask mandates for students and teachers discriminates against students with disabilities in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

The ACLU lawsuit also named SC Attorney General Alan Wilson and SC Governor Henry McMaster in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the attorney general says they do not have a statement on the court’s decision at this time.

Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office released the following statement in response, “The governor strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and will defend a parent’s right to decide what’s best for their children up to the United States Supreme Court, if necessary.”