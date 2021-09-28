Lexington County deputies charge individual in connection with damage at Irmo HS

1/3 Irmo HS Vandal 1 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 Irmo HS Vandal 3 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 Irmo HS Vandal 2 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a person accused of damaging property at Irmo High School turned himself in today. Deputies say SR CVN TMT Resuda was identified via security cameras, and he is charged with burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to personal property.

Officials say he has no connection to Irmo High School.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, and SR CVN TMT Resuda is accused of throwing a chunk of concrete through a school window. Investigators say they found other broken windows and a shattered display inside the school as well. Additionally, deputies say an SUV parked at the school was damaged.