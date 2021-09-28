SCSO looking for person of interest for questioning regarding body discovered along Frierson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a person of interest in their investigation into a body that was discovered along Frierson Road. Authorities say they want to speak with 51-year-old Leon Jackson regarding their investigation into 32-year-old Rose Marie Drigger’s death.

According to authorities, a preliminary autopsy for Driggers did not reveal signs of trauma, but they do not think Frierson Road is the initial incident location. Officials say the case is being investigated as a suspicious death, and final autopsy results are pending.

Officials describe Jackson as 5’8″, 160 lbs, with a bald head and brown eyes.

If you know where Jackson may be, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.