Fire on roof of Richland Northeast HS this morning, no injuries

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Northeast High School principal says no students or staff were injured during a fire at the school this morning.

The Columbia Fire Department says an HVAC unit caught fire on the roof and caused smoke to go inside the building. The school was evacuated while the fire was put out, but damage was caused to the culinary arts classroom.

Officials say the fire was related to construction work on the roof.

Richland Northeast High School continued to operate on a regular schedule for the rest of the day.