RCSD: Columbia H.S. student recovering after kitchen knife assault

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia High School student is recovering after authorities say the teen was assaulted while at school.

Deputies say students were in the carpool lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday when the incident took place.

Officials say that’s when a 14 year old used a kitchen knife to assault another student.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

RCSD says the 14 year old suspect, who has not been identified because of his age will have to appear in family court at a date that has yet to be released.