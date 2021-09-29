Governor McMaster speaks at conference honoring charter school partners

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster joined multiple motivating speakers at the first Kids First Conference Wednesday afternoon. The conference was created partly by the South Carolina Public Charter School District to honor and support school partners who put kids first in charter schools around the state.

The governor says charter schools help give kids the tools they need to succeed in whichever path they choose.

The conference represents an opportunity to celebrate, collaborate and learn from the South Carolina Public Charter School District.