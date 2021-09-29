Governor McMaster vows to fight district court ruling on school mask mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, a federal district court granted a request to block South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools. Governor McMaster says an appeal has been filed, and they will fight the ruling up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union, who filed the lawsuit naming both McMaster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, says the court ruled that the state’s budget provision prohibiting schools from imposing mask mandates for students and teachers discriminates against students with disabilities in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school. We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. pic.twitter.com/g1rxHK3a5f — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 29, 2021

The governor, along with Attorney General Wilson, say they completely disagree with the federal court ruling.