Governor McMaster vows to fight district court ruling on school mask mandates
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, a federal district court granted a request to block South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates in schools. Governor McMaster says an appeal has been filed, and they will fight the ruling up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.
A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union, who filed the lawsuit naming both McMaster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, says the court ruled that the state’s budget provision prohibiting schools from imposing mask mandates for students and teachers discriminates against students with disabilities in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
The governor, along with Attorney General Wilson, say they completely disagree with the federal court ruling.