KCSO: One in custody for burglary at Lugoff pharmacy, deputies looking for more individuals
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says there was a burglary at Hawthorne Pharmacy in Lugoff Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived on the scene and were able to get one of the two suspects in custody. Authorities say the suspects’ getaway driver may still be in the area, and they are possibly driving a newer model white Chevy Impala.
If you see anything suspicious in the area, deputies say you should call 911.