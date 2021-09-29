Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil coming up, Blythewood Oktoberfest this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The 14th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil is happening next Saturday. The outdoor festival will highlight the best cooks in the state, as well as feature live music and games for the kids. It will take place from 12-6 p.m. on Devine Street. Admission is free for everyone. All proceeds from food sales will go to the Animal Mission.

The American Red Cross is looking for people to help donate blood. Officials say a sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years. If you’d like to help, they’re hosting a blood drive Thursday at the Columbiana Centre parking lot from 1-6 p.m. The Red Cross will also accept blood donations October 1 at Lexington Medical Center in Irmo from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Red Cross provided a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in Columbia.

You can book an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.

Blythewood is hosting their third annual Oktoberfest this weekend! It’s from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food, drinks and activities for kids. You can also hike on the Doko Meadows Park Trail and visit local historical sites. Admission is free.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3. The 152nd annual State Fair will be in town from October 13-24.