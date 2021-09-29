Red Cross blood supply at lowest post-summer level since 2015

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross is looking for people to help donate blood. Officials say a sharp drop in blood donor turnout has contributed to the lowest post-summer blood inventory level in six years.

If you’d like to help, they’re hosting a blood drive Thursday at the Columbiana Centre parking lot from 1-6 p.m. The Red Cross will also accept blood donations October 1 at Lexington Medical Center in Irmo from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Red Cross provided a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in Columbia.

You can book an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.