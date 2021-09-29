Sumter man facing gun charges, grand larceny for incident on Broad Street last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is accused of firing a gun into a building on Broad Street and damaging another victim’s vehicle. Deputies say 27-year-old Christopher Ricardo Jackson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and grand larceny, value $10,000 or more.

Authorities say Jackson is prohibited from possessing a firearm, due to a past conviction. On September 23, investigators say Jackson stole the male victim’s handgun and fired it in a building on the 4600 block of Broad Street. According to officials, Jackson then took the female victim’s 2014 Buick Lacrosse and wrecked it in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Jackson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and his bond was denied.