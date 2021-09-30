Law enforcement pack food boxes for those in need through Greg’s Groceries program

1/3 IMG 1537 Greg's Groceries Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/3 IMG 1538 Greg's Groceries Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

3/3 IMG 1539 Greg's Groceries Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nearly three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state came together to pack more than 1,600 food boxes for their communities Thursday morning. It’s all part of the Greg’s Groceries program to honor the late Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia, who died in the line of duty on September 30, 2015.

Thursday’s event celebrated the positive impact and growth of the program over the years, and law enforcement’s commitment to build stronger local communities. Police are delivering the boxes to people in need.