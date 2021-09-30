RCSD: Business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a local scrap metal business owner was arrested for violating a recently passed law regarding catalytic converters. Investigators say 44-year-old Timothy Dickensheets, the owner of American Scrap Iron and Metal is accused of failing to collect, retain or show documentation showing ownership of 47 catalytic converters bought from people from June 1-July 1.

“I hope this arrest sends a strong message to those that refuse to follow the recently passed law on catalytic converters,” Sheriff Lott said. “So many victims have suffered from catalytic converter thefts in our state. Without places that illegally purchase converters, the thieves would not have a source to sell them. The recyclers helped get the law passed and the legitimate ones follow the law. Unfortunately, we have a few like American Scrap Iron and Metal that don’t. They will be dealt with accordingly.”

Deputies say Dickensheets is charged with 47 counts of unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.