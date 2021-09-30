SCDEW: Initial unemployment insurance claims down last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week.

From September 19-25, SCDEW says 1,133 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed. This is a decrease from the 1,597 reported the previous week.

SCDEW says 8,447 claimants received an average weekly benefit of $242.94 from September 19-25. The department says the most claims came from Greenville during this same period, with 136 first time claims.

According to SCDEW, a total of $6,554,696,349.97 has been paid out since March 15, 2020.

For a look at the full SCDEW unemployment insurance claims dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.