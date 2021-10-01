Driver dies in overnight collision on I-77 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an overnight collision.

Authorities say it happened on I-77 North near mile marker 42 after 4 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2016 Acura MDX went left of center, ran off the road, then crossed the median and hit a tractor trailer head on.

Troopers say the Acura driver died on scene, was entrapped and mechanically removed from the vehicle.

Highway Patrol says the tractor trailer driver was injured and was wearing a seat belt but it’s unknown if the Acura driver wore a seat belt.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.