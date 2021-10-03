One dead, several injured after shots fired outside Lee Co. Waffle House

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO): The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a possible drive-by shooting left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Daniel Simon, deputies received a call around 4 a.m. at the Waffle House at the Highway 15 exit on I-20 in Bishopville.

Once on scene, deputies found a black male in his mid-twenties down behind a car, believed to be shot as he was entering the Waffle House. Four others, including an employee, were also shot through the windows.

Police did not receive a clear description of the vehicle involved, but surveillance video shows a a small white or beige sedan leaving the parking lot, headed north on Highway 15 toward Bishopville.

Sheriff Simon says at least one of the customers injured will need need surgery.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

If you have any information that may help investigators, call 1-888-crimeSC.