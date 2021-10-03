Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): The Columbia Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) have active arrest warrants for 28-year-old John Forrest Washington, Junior. According to police, he’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Drive on October 1, 2021, making threats while armed with a sharp knife and sexually assaulting her.

Police say Washington is considered armed and dangerous.

The arrest warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Once found and arrested, Washington will be charged with burglary first degree, kidnapping, assault and battery- first degree, criminal sexual conduct- first degree, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

During the incident, the victim also suffered a non-life threatening laceration on her hand. She was treated at a local hospital.

After the crime, Washington left the scene after stealing the victim’s black 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook asks anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers.