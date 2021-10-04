BLOOD SHORTAGE: American Red Cross ask for donors during unusually slow fall season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Currently, the American Red Cross in South Carolina and across the country is facing a blood and platelet shortage.

The organization is encouraging people to donate blood if possible by visiting the Red Cross website or app as well as calling the 1-800 number to set up an appointment.

Every day, people can donate blood at the Red Cross blood donation site on Bull Street. It is even offering incentives to people such as gift cards.

The Red Cross reports it has seen a 10 percent decrease in people making appointments this year.

“The blood supply has not been at this low of a level in six years. Fall is usually a time where we do not struggle to collect. People are in the habit, folks are giving and we have drives at schools, universities and business,” said Ben Williamson, communications manager at the American Red Cross Palmetto Region. “We usually don’t have a difficult time collecting blood during the fall. That is not the case this year. I think COVID has a lot to do with that. Schools and universities are not necessarily holding drives like they used to. Many businesses are still virtual.”

Volunteer donors are the Red Cross’ only source of blood. With blood being perishable, it cannot be stockpiled and stored for too long.

Blood can be used in transfusions to help those suffering from trauma, sickle cell, birthing complications and even COVID-19.

The Red Cross app where you can make appointments even lets you track you blood once you donate it.

The Red Cross advises you to eat a good meal and be hydrated before coming to donate.