Columbia Police investigating hit and run that killed a pedestrian on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian this morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 5600 block of Farrow Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a female pedestrian with severe injuries in the roadway, and she was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators say they are looking into whether the incident was captured on surveillance camera. CPD says the Richland County Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.