CPD continues search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Authorities say the suspect is accused of breaking into the home of a 21 year old

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia Police are hoping you can help them locate a man accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

28 year-old John Washington, junior is accused of forcing his way into the woman’s Pelham Drive home back on October 1, 2021. Police say Washington made threats to the victim while armed with a sharp object and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say he is also wanted for stealing the woman’s 2015 Nissan Altima. Columbia Police ask people not to approach Washington who is considered “armed and dangerous”. However, if you happen to have any information concerning his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.