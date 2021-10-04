Fairfield County Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on collision on I-77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the identity of a woman killed in an accident on I-77 Friday. The Coroner says the victim was 49-year-old Heather Diane Vance, of Charlotte.

Authorities say the North Carolina woman was pronounced dead after her 2016 Acura MDX left the southbound lanes of I-77, crossed the median and struck a tractor trailer head-on around 4:04 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrool and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.