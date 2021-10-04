HDSA South Carolina Affiliate hosts Hope Walk in support of those fighting Huntington’s disease

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Community members came together for Hope Walk in support of those battling Huntington’s disease. The South Carolina Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosted the event at the Community Park of Irmo Sunday at 2 p.m..

“We are so excited to hold our 8th Team Hope Walk in Columbia,” said Joyce Sireno, HDSA’s South Carolina Chair Affiliate. “It will be fantastic to be in person this year, having had to hold our event virtually last year. We anticipate that our walkers will be just as overjoyed as we are to convene in person and support this important cause.”

Currently there are about 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease, according to HDSA.