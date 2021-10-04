Six years later, Columbia mayor recalls impact of thousand years flood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Six years ago, much of the state was underwater. The thousand years flood is the worst natural disaster to ever strike the Midlands.

The storm brought more than 20 inches of rain in a four-day period. 19 people died, and hundreds more were forced to leave their homes before the flood waters moved in.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted his thought’s on the anniversary of the flood Monday.

I remember waking in the middle of the night on October 4, 2015 & seeing the devastating images of destruction & despair. Flooding brought untold physical damage & 19 precious lives lost. Prayer that day reminded me that God had once destroyed the world with water—not fire. pic.twitter.com/7wdtwUulqA — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) October 4, 2021

Then i watched this city-this region come together like never before.