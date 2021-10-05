Sea Pro Boats expanding operations in Newberry County, creating 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County is reeling in some new jobs. Tuesday, the Governor’s Office announced Sea Pro Boats is expanding its operations in Whitmire. The investment includes $3.7 million and 50 new jobs. Officials say the expansion at 25214 Highway 121 will increase operating capacity in order to meet growing demands.

“Sea Pro Boats, LLC is pleased and excited to be part of a growing county that can offer many different employment options as well as produce a product for our customers that is of top quality and made with integrity. We pride ourselves in being a family-oriented business and treat our employees with respect and dignity while providing them with the satisfaction that they are manufacturing a well-built boat that will be around for a long time,” said Sea Pro Boats, LLC President Jimmy Hancock.

Sea Pro Boats is a center console fishing boat manufacturer.

“We congratulate Sea Pro Boats, LLC on their latest investment in Newberry County. Anytime a company is able to grow and expand its operations in our state, it serves as a victory for the local community, our workforce and the state of South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

If you’re interested in one of those 50 jobs, you should apply in person or email April Sligh at asligh@seapromfg.com.

For more information about Sea Pro Boats, visit seapromfg.com.