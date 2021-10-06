Camden Middle School teacher passes away Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County School District is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials say Joanna Robertson died Monday night, but a cause of death wasn’t released.

She was a sixth grade science teacher at Camden Middle School. While she only worked there for a few months, the principal says she had am impact on her students.

“Ms. Robertson was full of spirit and energy. Even though she had only been here for a couple of months, I knew I had hired a special teacher when I saw her former students who came with her to move in, and they all called her ‘Ma.’ She will be missed by the Camden Middle School family as well as the hundreds of students she has taught across the state.” Byron Johnson, Camden Middle School Principal

She left behind two daughters.