Columbia PD needs help identifying suspects accused of stealing valuables from cars at Stadium Village Lofts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing valuables, including credit cards, from cars at Stadium Village on Key Road.

Authorities say the men pictured above are accused of breaking into the vehicles. Investigators say fraudulent purchases of $1,000 were also made. Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicles.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.