Consumer News: Spike in cotton price could affect your wallet, Southwest’s limited time offer on trips to Hawaii and more

CNN– Cotton prices spiked Tuesday, hitting a high not seen since 2011. The increase is likely to hit consumers in the wallet. Expect higher costs for jeans, t-shirts and other clothing items. Apparel prices have already been on the rise. The government inflation reports says they’ve climbed more than 4% over the last year or more.

ABC NEWS– Black Friday deals are coming earlier than ever. Amazon rolling out big bargains right now as other major retailers follow suit. ABC’s Kaylee Hartung has a look at what’s behind this holiday shopping crunch.

CNN– Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off fares to Hawaii. It’s good for travel between January 6-March 9, but you have to book by Thursday! Use promo code “HAWAII2022” on southwest’s website to activate the deal. Hawaii currently requires any unvaccinated travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to one of its islands.