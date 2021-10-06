Local Living: The Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence goes virtual, Harvest Festival on Saturday and more!

Sumter residents have a chance to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medication. The Sumter Police Department is holding a drug take back day on October 23. You can drop off unused prescription medication from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at their office at 335 North Lafayette Drive. National Drug Take Back Day is an effort in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to collect potentially deadly unwanted and unused prescription pills for proper disposal.

Once again, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence is going virtual. Saturday, October 9, participants are asked to join in and show their support by going for a walk in their own neighborhoods, local parks and other outdoor areas throughout the city. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

This weekend you can visit the FARM off Corley Mill Road for a Harvest Festival. It will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly event will have food, live music and activities for kids. Tickets are $10 and free for children two and under. You can find more information on Facebook.