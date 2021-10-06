RCSD: Man accused of early morning shooting at Broad River Road gas station turns himself in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a man accused of shooting another man outside a gas station on Broad River Road turned himself in.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies say they were called to the CK Mart in the 2600 block of Broad River Road for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man lying on the ground outside, and he had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he remains.

Based on information gathered at the scene, deputies say they located 23-year-old Maliquee Hazelwood’s vehicle abandoned on the side of I-26. Authorities say Hazelwood turned himself in at RCSD Headquarters shortly after. Deputies say he is charged with attempted murder and was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.